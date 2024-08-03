9-year-old picture of PM Modi with Elon Musk’s kids goes viral, tech billionaire reacts

Elon Musk's active presence on X is well-known. His diverse posts, expressing his opinions and reactions, often spark discussions. One of his interactions with an X user, which has become viral, is a prime example. This particular post captures his reaction to a throwback picture of his kids with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This throwback image shows PM Modi with Elon Musk and his kids. (X/Screengrab)

The X user, DogeDesigner, shared a captivating photo with a simple caption, “Elon Musk & his kids with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.” The photo, a snapshot of a unique moment, shows Elon Musk and his kids with the PM. One of the kids is seen shaking hands with PM Modi, while the other is looking at him. Musk, with a smile on his face, is also captured in the frame.

What did Elon Musk say?

Elon Musk, the X owner, lovingly wrote the names of his kids in reaction to the picture. “Damian & Kai,” he posted. According to Business Insider, they are Elon Musk’s kids with his first wife, Canadian author Justine Musk. The couple turned to in vitro fertilisation and conceived twins Vivian and Griffin in 2004. Two years later, in 2006, they had triplets, Kaia, Damian, and Saxon.

Take a look at this throwback photo going viral again:

With over one lakh views, Elon Musk’s reply has also received nearly 2,700 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

What did X users say about this throwback picture?

Biologist Nina said, “How old are the boys? They are very nice and polite!” Another person added, “Love how they both have a book...Parenting 101.”

A third expressed, “Such an amazing education Elon shared/is sharing with his children when possible: I’m sure these two lads are outstanding young adults today: And will continue learning from dear ole dad!” A fourth wrote, “Sweet! What a special moment for them!”

As per Business Insider, Musk has 11 known children with three different mothers. In addition to his kids with Justine Musk, he became father to X Æ A-Xii Musk. His then-girlfriend, Canadian Singer Grimes, gave birth to the baby boy in 2020. They later welcomed a second child, their daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk. The couple also had a third child, Techno Mechanicus.

It was revealed that the Tesla CEO had twins, Strider and Azure, with Neuralink's director of special projects, Shivon Zilis, in 2021. As per Bloomberg, Musk welcomed another child with the executive earlier this year.