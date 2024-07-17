‘A daughter is not a possession to be transferred’: Nita Ambani during Radhika Merchant's ‘kanyadaan’
Nita Ambani explained the broader significance of the Kanyadaan ritual as a union where two families come together, one gaining a son and the other a daughter.
The wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has culminated months of extravagant pre-wedding celebrations. However, the celebrations continue to dominate social media conversations, with snippets from the festivities widely shared. Nita Ambani, mother of the groom, warmly welcomed bride Radhika Merchant to the Ambani family last Friday during the kanyadaan ceremony.
Underscoring the importance of daughters, the Reliance Foundation chairperson said, "A daughter is not a possession to be transferred. She is a blessing to be cherished and treasured."
"As a daughter myself, as the mother of a daughter and also a mother-in-law, I know that no parent can ever give away their daughters. Daughters are life's biggest blessings and greatest joys."
Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, MS Dhoni, Kim Kardashian and many others top celebrities were present to witness the wedding rituals.
“My dearest Shaila and Viren, today you are not giving away your daughter to us. Rather, you are gaining a son and a new family,” Nita Ambani told the parent of Radhika Merchant.
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant fly to Jamnagar
The newly-weds flew to the Ambani hometown of Jamnagar, Gujarat on Tuesday evening and received a grand welcome.
Anant Ambani, who oversees the renewable and green energy expansion of Reliance Industries, also runs a 3,000-acre animal rescue center called Vantara in Jamnagar.
