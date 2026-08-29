‘A good manager can affect your whole life’: Woman explains why kind bosses make employees work harder
A woman praised supportive managers, saying they had made employees feel more motivated at work.
A woman has sparked a conversation online after sharing how having a supportive and understanding manager can influence not just an employee’s experience at work, but their overall quality of life. Her remarks have resonated with social media users, many of whom agreed that good leadership can completely change the way people feel about their jobs.
(Also read: ‘Stay at ₹75LPA after 15 years or move for ₹92LPA?’: Bengaluru manager torn over job offer from tech giant)
Taking to Instagram, Saniya Kasar shared a video in which she reflected on how fortunate she feels to have a manager who treats employees with kindness, humility and understanding.
‘You actually want to show up, work harder’
Speaking about the impact of a good manager, Kasar said, “Can we talk about how much having a good manager affects your whole life? Because when your manager is genuinely kind, humble, and understanding, you don't wake up thinking, 'Ugh, I have to go to work, it's so bad.' You actually want to show up, work harder, and do better, simply because you respect them. And honestly, I got so lucky with mine. So, this is a little shout-out to all the good, humble managers out there. You make work, honestly, life so much better.”
Her observation highlights how workplace culture is often shaped not only by salaries, deadlines or job responsibilities, but also by the relationship employees share with their managers. A supportive manager can help create an environment where employees feel respected and motivated rather than constantly stressed about showing up for work.
Watch the clip here:
Social media users agree
The post drew reactions from users who strongly related to Kasar’s experience and shared their own thoughts about the importance of good leadership.
(Also read: Man says finding a good manager is ‘a matter of luck’ in corporate life: ‘Company’s name isn’t everything’)
One user wrote, "A good manager can truly change your work life." Another commented, "People don’t leave jobs, they leave bad managers." A third user agreed, saying, "Good leadership makes such a huge difference." Echoing the sentiment, another added, "A supportive manager is honestly a blessing."
HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More