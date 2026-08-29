‘A good manager can affect your whole life’: Woman explains why kind bosses make employees work harder

A woman has sparked a conversation online after sharing how having a supportive and understanding manager can influence not just an employee’s experience at work, but their overall quality of life. Her remarks have resonated with social media users, many of whom agreed that good leadership can completely change the way people feel about their jobs. A woman said having a kind and understanding manager had made her work life far more positive. (Instagram/with_san19)

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Taking to Instagram, Saniya Kasar shared a video in which she reflected on how fortunate she feels to have a manager who treats employees with kindness, humility and understanding.

‘You actually want to show up, work harder’ Speaking about the impact of a good manager, Kasar said, “Can we talk about how much having a good manager affects your whole life? Because when your manager is genuinely kind, humble, and understanding, you don't wake up thinking, 'Ugh, I have to go to work, it's so bad.' You actually want to show up, work harder, and do better, simply because you respect them. And honestly, I got so lucky with mine. So, this is a little shout-out to all the good, humble managers out there. You make work, honestly, life so much better.”

Her observation highlights how workplace culture is often shaped not only by salaries, deadlines or job responsibilities, but also by the relationship employees share with their managers. A supportive manager can help create an environment where employees feel respected and motivated rather than constantly stressed about showing up for work.

Watch the clip here: