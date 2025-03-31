Menu Explore
‘A young man fell in love,’ Fans gush over Florida player Bennett Anderson's interview with ESPN student reporter

BySumanti Sen
Mar 31, 2025 08:36 AM IST

Bennett Anderson's March Madness interview with ESPN student reporter Talia Baia has gone viral, with many saying it seems as though love is in the air.

A Florida player’s March Madness interview with an ESPN student reporter has gone viral, with many saying it seems as though love is in the air. Bennett Anderson’s interview with ESPN Gainesville’s Talia Baia in the locker room after Florida’s 87-71 Sweet 16 win over Maryland on Thursday has caught netizens’ attention.

Fans gush over Florida player Bennett Anderson's interview with ESPN student reporter (@talia_baia/X)
Fans gush over Florida player Bennett Anderson's interview with ESPN student reporter (@talia_baia/X)

The former walk-on and Gators team manager for three years appeared wide-eyed as he spoke with Baia, a student reporter for the station who is studying in Florida’s journalism and communication programme. Baia congratulated Anderson, also known as “Buckets,” on helping his team move ahead and advance to the Elite Eight. Anderson then answered several questions, and his expression as he looked at Baia made many believe he “fell in love.” People pointed out how he beamed at Baia, a wide smile on his face.

‘That man is in love’

“I think a young man fell in love,” one user wrote in the comment section of the above video. “Bros better than me, I would’ve folded,” one user wrote, while another said, “Bros speechless (I’d be too)”. “That man is in love lol,” wrote a user. Another said, “He looks stuck lol”.

“My man found his soul mate,” one user wrote. Another commented, “he was looking at her like she was the moon and stars”. “He’s falling in love during this interview,” one user said, while another wrote, “That interview meant waaaaay more than the bucket. He won’t sleep for a month after that interview”.

Anderson went on to grab an offensive rebound with 40 seconds remaining in the Sweet 16 game. He ripped it away for the Terrapins, and then went on to drive to the hoop for a layup.

Anderson, however, did not see any minutes in the Elite Eight matchup. The Gators still earned an 84-79 victory on Saturday after a 30-point night from senior guard Walter Clayton Jr. Sophomore forward Thomas Haugh delivered with 20 points, with graduate student Alijah Martin adding 10.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
