Abandoned Rolls Royce Phantom VII parked in Kolkata hotel, old video goes viral

An old video of an abandoned luxury car has been circulating on the internet. The now-viral clip features a Rolls Royce Phantom VII parked at a hotel in Kolkata. It also shows dust accumulated on the car as it is parked in an open area. Abandoned Rolls Royce Phantom VII parked in a hotel in Kolkata. (Instagram/@supercarsofkolkata)

“Abandoned Rolls Royce Phantom VII lying in a hotel parking in Kolkata,” reads the caption to the video shared on Instagram.

In the subsequent lines, the caption mentioned the details about the abandoned car and its owner. It reads, “This particular car was purchased brand new in 2012 by Gautam Kundu, the owner of Rose Valley group of companies.”

According to Cartoq, Gautam Kundu purchased the vehicle in 2012, making it one of the most expensive cars in his fleet.

The video shows the black-coloured Rolls Royce Phantom VII parked on a hotel porch in Kolkata. As the video progresses, one gets a closer look at the car bearing a West Bengal number plate.

Watch the video here:

Check out how people reacted to this video here:

“Where is it? The exact location. Is it possible to restore it?” wrote an individual.

Another added, “It is in really a sad state.”

“The bigger the car, the bigger the stories are…,” expressed a third.

A fourth posted, “That’s the car of Rose Valley’s owner!”

The Rose Valley company was involved in a multi-crore financial scam and alleged political scandal involving around ₹17,000 core caused by the collapse of a Ponzi scheme run by Rose Valley Group in West Bengal.

ED has filed a supplementary chargesheet in the Rose Valley chit fund scam case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). “The charge sheet names all the accused persons and around 35 companies. This is the first time charges have been filed against Subhra Kundu, wife of Gautam Kundu, the arrested owner of Rose Valley. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) named her in its complaint, but ED has not tagged her in its two cases so far,” said Abhijit Bhadra, a senior public prosecutor representing ED.