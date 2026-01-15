Actress regrets one-hour cab ride in Switzerland after seeing ₹30,000 bill

An actress has documented her regret at taking a one-hour cab ride in Switzerland, thanks to the prohibitive cost of the journey. In many parts of the world, taking a cab is affordable and convenient — something that millions of people do every day. Apparently not so in Switzerland, where Gina Darling paid the equivalent of 338 USD or 30,000 INR for a one-hour taxi ride. Actress and content creator Gina Darling regretted taking a cab ride in Switzerland. (Instagram/@missginadarling)

Gina, a TV host and content creator, shared an Instagram video filmed in the middle of her expensive cab ride. She said that the total bill came up to $338 or 270 Swiss Franc.

The American woman said she chose to take a cab over public transportation because she was travelling with luggage. Ultimately, it looks like she came to regret her decision.

Watch the video here.

The video, which shows her travelling through the Zurich region of Switzerland, has gone viral with 3.3 million views.

Internet unsurprised Although the clip has garnered hundreds of comments and sparked a lively discussion, most people did not seem surprised at the cost of the cab ride.

Switzerland has consistently ranked as one of the world’s most expensive countries. Its strong currency (Swiss Franc) and high wages also translate into high prices for goods and services — especially for tourists.

“One hour cab rides are not a normal thing outside America, Europe has trains probably would have been $20,” one person said.

“Why would you call a cab? In Switzerland! Why?” another asked. “Who takes a taxi for 1 hour in Switzerland?” questioned a third commenter under her video.

The European country has an impressive public transport network, and locals rarely use cabs. Many people in the comments section suggested that the American actress should have taken a train instead of a taxi.

Some people noted how expensive Switzerland is. “Don‘t be doing anything you normally do without checking the price in Switzerland. Like, not even olive oil,” a commenter wrote.

“$22 for a cocktail at a bar on Long Strauss in Zurich. That was an expensive night lol,” another reminisced.

