Adorable kid laughs uncontrollably, video leaves netizens smiling too

It is often said that “A child's laugh could simply be one of the most beautiful sounds in the world.” And, here is a video that perfectly showcases that saying. Shared on Instagram, there is a chance that the video will leave you grinning from ear to ear because of the simple happiness it portrays.

The Instagram page Good News Movement posted the video. As the caption, they simply wrote the name of a song by Marla Lewis - a teacher hailing from the US who gained popularity for creating beautiful music for children. “‘We all laugh in the same language’-Marla Lewis,” the page posted alongside the video.

We won’t give away everything, so take a look at what the video shows:

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1.6 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share love-filled comments.

“Aw look at her lil rosy cheeks, that’s a good laugh,” wrote an Instagram user along with a smiling face emoticon. “Yes but some of us laugh and the whole world falls in love. What a beautiful child,” posted another. “Her face, her laugh…simply adorable,” expressed a third. “Cuteness overload,” commented a fourth. “Oh my goodness! How pure!!” shared a fifth.

There were some who also showcased their reactions with words like, “amazing”, “beautiful,” and “adorable.” A few also shared smiling face emoji while reacting to the video.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON