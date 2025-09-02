Air India crash-themed pandals spark outrage: ‘Deeply disrespectful’

At least two Ganesh Chaturthi pandals that recreated the site of the June 12 Air India crash have been criticised as disrespectful and distasteful by social media users. The first pandal was set up in Nagpur, with a 3D model of an aircraft jammed into the entry gate to reimagine the Air India aircraft that crashed into a hostel building in Ahmedabad, killing 12 crew members and 229 of the 230 passengers on board. Visuals from an Air India crash-themed pandal in Ahmedabad(Instagram/@aircrew.in)

The second pandal, in Ahmedabad, recreated the site of the crash in faithful detail – right down to the burnt buildings and rescue workers who reached the site of the crash within minutes on June 12.

One video of the Ahmedabad pandal has crossed 9 million views on Instagram.

Videos of the Ganesh pandal in Nagpur have also been widely shared online.

Aviation analyst Vinamra Longani criticised the pandal as “beyond distasteful”.

“A Ganpati pandal themed around the @airindia crash is not creative. It’s deeply disrespectful to the victims, their families, and the entire aviation community,” Longani wrote while sharing the video on X.

Organisers defend theme

However, the organisers of the pandal in Nagpur’s Jaripatka defended the theme saying their aim was not shock value but symbolism.

“We wanted to honour those who lost their lives and also remind people that even in disaster, faith shows the way forward,” one mandal member told Times of India. “The contrast of the wreckage outside and Bappa's calm inside represents strength and continuity”.

Social media users slam pandals

Social media users were largely critical of the pandals and slammed the organisers for milking one of the worst aviation tragedies of India.

“A matter of utter shame. Authorities in Nagpur should take a strict action against this,” wrote one X user. “Anything can be used for content nowadays it seems... disgusting,” another said.

“Have we really become this insensitive that we cannot discern devotion from tragedy?” a person asked.

“This is not any kind of theme! Many families lost their loved ones in this tragic incident , it may hurt them,” another wrote on Instagram.