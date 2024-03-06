Akshata Murty says Rishi Sunak is a ‘better cook’, shares the show they watch to unwind

Akshata Murty, philanthropist and wife of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, shared a sweet remark on her husband’s cooking skills during an interview. She admitted that he is a better cook than her while speaking to Grazia women’s magazine. Murty wittily added that the PM “does not get much time to spend in the kitchen with a busy day job running the country”. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with his wife and philanthropist Akshata Murty.(PA wire)

The magazine interviewed the couple ahead of the upcoming International Women’s Day, celebrated on March 8 every year. During their conversation, they revealed how life is at “the UK’s most famous address”. They also talked about their daughters Krishna and Anoushka and their dog Nova.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“Rishi is the better cook. I do have a great deal of enthusiasm, but Rishi definitely has more talent in that department,” Murty shared.

“But it’s mainly just breakfast on Saturday mornings now. Gordon Ramsay’s scrambled eggs” added PM Sunak.

In the light-hearted conversation, they shared that Sunak is the tidier of the two. In fact, he often makes the bed in the mornings.

“I’m not a morning person,” admits Murty, to which her husband remarks: “But you also just don’t like making the bed and it bugs me. I actually sometimes come up back into the flat from the office after we’ve all left to make the bed because I’ll be irritated if it’s not been made”.

How did PM Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty meet?

Reminiscing about their college days, they shared that they met while studying at Stanford University. Murty also revealed that her “untidy habits would rile him even back then”.

“When we were studying, I used to actually eat in my bed. Rishi would come to where I lived. Sometimes there would be plates in my bed,” said Murty. She also added that she is “not the most organised person” especially when compared to her husband.

Life as parents:

The couple shared how they tend to divide their tasks as parents. “I’m stricter when it comes to things related to school, like getting their homework done, making sure they are reading. Making sure that anything related to school is done well,” said Murty. As for the rest, the PM takes care of it.

During the interview, they also shared that they love to watch the American sitcom Friends to unwind as it “never gets old”. “I’m too exhausted when I get home so I watch an episode of ‘Friends’ and go to bed,” added PM Sunak.