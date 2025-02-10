Alaska Airlines flight attendant punches man multiple times after he pulls woman's hair onboard. Video

A shocking incident unfolded aboard Alaska Airlines Flight 2221 at Oakland International Airport when a flight attendant was forced to punch a man multiple times after he grabbed a woman’s hair just moments before takeoff. A flight attendant punched a passenger who pulled a woman's hair on an Alaska Airlines flight.(X)

Violent altercation before takeoff

According to the New York Post, the altercation took place on February 1 at 10:35 a.m., just before the flight was set to depart for Portland, Oregon. A viral video captured the moment when the man aggressively yanked a woman’s hair, prompting a male flight attendant to intervene. Despite attempts to pull the passenger away, the man refused to release the woman, forcing the crew member to punch him in the throat and chest.

Watch the clip here:

Chaos inside the aircraft

As the physical struggle escalated, the man began howling and screaming while the flight attendant helped the distressed woman out of her seat. Another crew member quickly stepped in to assist, ensuring the woman was moved to a safer location away from the aggressive passenger.

Following the disruption, the plane returned to the gate at Oakland International Airport, and the flight was ultimately cancelled. The unruly passenger was restrained by crew members until authorities arrived and took him into custody. He now faces legal charges for his violent behaviour.

Alaska airlines issues ban and statement

In response to the incident, Alaska Airlines released a statement confirming that the man has been permanently banned from flying with both Alaska Airlines and Horizon Airlines. The airline noted that the passenger appeared to be experiencing a violent medical episode, which resulted in an ongoing physical assault against both passengers and crew members.

Praising the quick response of the flight attendants, the airline stated: “Our crew acted swiftly to de-escalate the situation and ensure the safety of all guests onboard until law enforcement arrived.”