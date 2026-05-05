‘Almost cost me everything’: Woman recounts Goa parasailing scare, says rope tightened around her neck

A woman’s parasailing experience in Goa took a terrifying turn after what she described as “1 minute of thrill” nearly became a life threatening ordeal. The woman, identified as Sushmitha Gowrav on Instagram, shared a video of the incident and urged people to be more careful before trying adventure water sports. A woman recounted a scary parasailing incident in Goa. (Instagram/dt_sushmitha_br_gowrav)

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In the caption of her post, she wrote: “1 minute of thrill… almost cost me everything.”

Sharing what happened during the activity, she added: “What started as a fun parasailing experience in Goa ended with me struggling in the middle of the sea. I fell into the water, the rope tightened around my neck, and suddenly there was panic, silence, and fear. No camera can capture that feeling when you realise you are no longer in control.”

‘I was lucky,’ she said Gowrav said she was eventually rescued, but the experience left her shaken. “I was lucky, someone came and saved me, but not everyone gets that second chance,” she wrote.

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Her post also carried a warning for people who often sign up for such activities during beach vacations without asking enough questions about safety. “Before you try any water sport, ask questions, check safety measures, and trust your instincts, because some experiences do not just remain memories, they turn into trauma,” she added.

Watch the clip here: