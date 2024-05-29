Ambani couples through the generations: A look at one of India's most influential families

The Ambani family's extravagant lifestyle and influence across various industries have always left a lasting impression on people. The company, founded by Dhirubhai Ambani in 1955, now has several divisions. The Ambani family is recognised as one of the wealthiest and most respected families worldwide. Here is all you need to know about their family throughout generations. The image shows the Ambani family. (Instagram/@tanvichemburkar)

1. Dirubhai Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani

Dirubhai Ambani was the founder and chairperson of Reliance Industries Limited. He married Kokilaben Ambani in 1955. The two became parents of Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Nina Ambani, and Dipti Ambani. In 1957, he returned to India and started a yarn trading business in Mumbai. After having a stroke in 1996, Dhirubhai Ambani decided to hand over Reliance Industries Limited to his sons Mukesh and Anil Ambani. (Also Read: Days before Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding, Nita Ambani says she recovered from COVID-19: ‘My first time’)

2. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani

Mukesh Ambani is the chairman and managing director of the company. He married Nita Ambani in 1985. Nita Ambani is the founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation. The couple has three children – Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani.

3. Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta

Akash M. Ambani serves as the chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm. He married Shloka Mehta in 2019. She is the daughter of business tycoon Russel Mehta and Mona Mehta. They are parents to a son- Prithvi Akash Ambani.

4. Isha Ambani and Anand Parimal

Isha Ambani is part of the executive leadership teams as a Member of the Board at Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, Jio Financial Services Limited and Reliance Foundation (RF), Reliance Foundation Institution of Education and Research, and Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Isha Ambani married Anand Piramal, executive director of the Piramal Group, in 2018. The couple is parents to twins Krishna and Aadiya.

5. Anant Ambani

Anant Ambani has been the Director on the Boards of Jio Platforms Limited since March 2020, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited since May 2022 and, Reliance New Energy Limited and Reliance New Solar Energy Limited since June 2021. He is also a part of the Board of Reliance Foundation since September 2022. He is engaged to Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant. (Also Read: Orry drops first pic from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding's luxury cruise ship)

6. Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani

Anil Ambani is the Chairman of the Reliance ADA Group. He married former Bollywood actress Tina Munim in 1991. She serves as the Chairperson of Reliance Group, the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, the Harmony for Silvers Foundation, and the Harmony Art Foundation. They are parents to Jai Anmol Ambani and Jai Anshul Ambani.

7. Jai Anmol Ambani and Krishna Shah

According to Financial Express, he is a member of the board of Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management and Reliance Home Finance. Under Jai Anmol Ambani, the stock prices of the Reliance group saw a rapid growth of 40%. He got married to Krishna Shah, who is the founder and creator of Dysco- a social networking company.

8. Jai Anshul Ambani

Jai Anshul Ambani will join the family business in the following years. Currently, he is preparing to take on some significant responsibilities at Reliance Mutual Fund and Reliance Capital, reported Lifestyle Asia.

9. Nina Kothari

Nina Kothari, sister of Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani, constructed her own empire and carved out a position for herself as Chairman of Kothari Sugars and Chemicals Limited. Her spouse, businessman Bhadrashyam Kothari, died of cancer in 2015. She has two children, Arjun and Nayantara Kothari, reported DNA.

10. Dipti Ambani

As per Financial Express, Dipti Ambani, the younger sister, married Dattaraj Salgaocar, who runs V.M. Salgaocar Group of Companies. The corporation primarily deals with iron ore, coal, and wind energy. They have a daughter, Ishika Salgaocar (married), and a son, Vikram Salgaocar.