Amid Middle East conflict, ultra-wealthy pay ₹3.2 crore for private jets to flee the region

As missiles and drones struck parts of the Gulf, the ultra-wealthy are paying as much as $350,000 (around ₹3.2 crore) to leave the Middle East on private jets, the New York Post reported. Dubai was among the Gulf areas struck after Iran launched its retaliatory strikes on Saturday. (Pexels/Representational image)

After the US and Israel carried out joint strikes on Iran, Tehran responded with missile and drone attacks targeting US facilities in the region. Explosions and interceptions were reported across Dubai on Saturday, triggering panic among some residents, especially wealthy foreigners living in the city and nearby Abu Dhabi.

Amid this, rich elites living in Dubai and Abu Dhabi have been frantically reaching out to private security companies for an exit route. According to a report by the New York Post, some are willing to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to be driven 10 hours to Saudi Arabia, where they can then charter private planes to Europe.

“Saudi Arabia is the only real option for people who want to get out of the region right now,” Ameerh Naran, chief executive of private jet brokerage Vimana Private, said.

“We’ve been approached by a mixture of clients including families, individuals, and corporations that want to get out of the region either because their fear for their safety, or for business reasons they just need to be able to travel,” Ian McCaul, who works at the UK-based security firm Alma Risk, said.

The sudden rush has pushed charter prices sharply higher. Firms say flights to Europe are now costing up to $350,000 due to high demand and limited availability.

(Also Read: Indian-origin venture capitalist spent 2 hours with Trump at Mar-a-Lago before Iran strikes: 'My highlight was...')

US, Israel-Iran war Dubai was among the Gulf areas struck after Iran launched its retaliatory strikes on Saturday. Debris from intercepted projectiles fell in parts of the city. Videos shared on social media showed smoke trails across the skyline. A fire was also reported near the luxury hotel Fairmont The Palm after falling debris landed nearby.

Follow LIVE updates on the US Iran conflict here.

Dubai International Airport confirmed that one concourse suffered minor damage in an incident that was quickly controlled. Four airport employees were injured. Authorities later said a limited number of flights would resume and advised travellers not to go to the airport unless contacted by their airline.

Several airlines, including IndiGo, Akasa Air and Qatar Airways, suspended or extended cancellations of flights to Middle Eastern destinations. Emirates also paused operations before announcing a limited restart.