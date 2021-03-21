Anand Mahindra keeps his promise, shares selfie wearing ‘Axar Shades’

If you follow Anand Mahindra on Twitter, you may be aware of all the ‘Axar Shades’ related posts he has shared over the past few days. It all started with a tweet by Mahindra celebrating India’s impressive win over England in the fourth Test at Ahmedabad. In his post, the business tycoon also expressed his interest in buying a pair of shades like the ones cricketer Axar Patel wore during the game.

Things got a little more interesting, when Mahindra shared how he got himself a pair of ‘Axar’s shades’ to watch the second T20 international match between India and England which took place on March 14. It didn’t take long for people to share all sorts of comments on Mahindra’s post with many asking him to share a selfie wearing the shades. While replying to one such tweet, he said that if India wins the series then he’ll share a picture.

Today, a few hours ago, he kept his promise by sharing a selfie along with the screenshots of some of his previous Axar Shades-related tweets.

"OK, have to fulfill a commitment. Here’s the promised selfie with my “Axar” shades...My new good luck charm that’s proven its worth," Mahindra tweeted along with the images.

Take a look at the post:

OK, have to fulfill a commitment. Here’s the promised selfie with my “Axar” shades...My new good luck charm that’s proven its worth...😊 pic.twitter.com/VdLSMCNkrs — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 21, 2021

Since being posted, the share has gathered nearly 18,000 likes – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

Sir, you look super fit n cool with your good luck charm, and its a perfect toast to victory ...✌😊 — Anjali Misra (@Janjiee) March 21, 2021

😜‘Ek baar jo maine commitment karli toh main khud ki bhi nahin sunta hoon’ 😜😜😜😂 — Shailesh Devadiga 🇮🇳 (@shailrupz1) March 21, 2021

I am impressed; a personality with a heady mix of maturity with the kid within still alive. No wonder you have such a huge fan following. pic.twitter.com/DIwp9wrYd1 — Anil Repswal (@anilrepswal) March 21, 2021

What are your thoughts on Mahindra’s tweet?

