Anand Mahindra posts video showing 360 degree view from top of Mount Everest

The Internet is filled with incredible images and videos of the majestic Mount Everest. However, have you ever seen a clip or pic that shows a 360 degree view from the top of Mount Everest? That is what Anand Mahindra recently posted on Twitter. And, it is such a video that will leave you absolutely stunned.

Anand Mahindra re-postedshared the video that was posted by another Twitter handle. Though it’s unknown when or where the clip was first shared, many posted last year with credit to an individual named Ben M Jones.

“360 degree view from the top of Mount Everest. Sometimes, when you have to make hard decisions, it helps to imagine you’re on top of Everest with an unobstructed view of the world. Becomes easier to see the ‘big picture’,” Mahindra wrote while posting the video. The clip opens to show such scenery that is absolutely incredible and too mesmerising to explain in words

So, take a look at the video:

The video has been shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has gathered more than 4.6 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Sir Superb ... A great salute to the person who ever captured it. So lonely and peaceful. Hope it remains same after years to come as I don’t trust my (human) race,” wrote a Twitter user. “Gimme a moment to savour the chill thinking pill you've thrown at me,” posted another. A few also showcased their concerns about global warming. Just like this Twitter user who shared, “It also shows large scale glacier melting...sign of climate change. ..”

