Anand Mahindra’s encouraging words to mathematician will amaze you

Setbacks are a part of life and while facing such challenges people often explore other avenues to keep themselves motivated. As for mathematician Srinivasa Raghava, he took to Twitter in search of a morale boost after facing rejection from the American Mathematics Journal. His post attracted the attention of many, including Anand Mahindra. The business tycoon reshared Raghava’s post along with an inspiring tweet. Anand Mahindra’s reply has prompted people to share varied reactions. (Twitter/@anandmahindra)

What did the mathematician tweet?

“I'm feeling deeply disheartened as my research paper on the Riemann Hypothesis has been rejected yet again by an American mathematics journal. Despite numerous revisions and resubmissions over the years, I'm at a loss as to why it keeps getting turned down. I've dedicated six years of my life to this work, and this recurring rejection is truly disappointing. Right now, I'm in desperate need of a morale boost,” Srinivasa Raghava wrote.

How did Anand Mahindra react to the mathematician's post?

“Keep at it. You will get there. Rejections are opportunities to renew your resolve… We’re cheering for you…,” Anand Mahindra wrote as he reposted the original tweet.

Take a look at this Twitter post and Anand Mahindra’s reply to it:

The post was shared on July 26. Since being posted, it has received close to 1.7 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received more than 800 likes. Besides praising Anand Mahindra for taking the time to reply, people also shared words of encouragement for the mathematician.

How did Twitter users react to this interaction between Srinivasa Raghava and Anand Mahindra?

“Have seen people bragging, but so humbling to see Srinivasa accepting rejection and Anand Mahindra sir cheering. Srinivasa, more power to you,” posted a Twitter user. “Rejection is more valuable than inaction. All that I have learned until now has been because of rejections. Inaction didn't teach me a thing. Rejection teaches you about where you stand,” shared another. “Rejections are steps to get to a better place,” added a third. “Never say NO. STRIVE MORE. Victory in sight,” joined a fourth. “Rejections and mistakes are the proofs that you’re trying,” wrote a fifth.