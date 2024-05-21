Anand Mahindra shares ‘best picture’ of Lok Sabha election 2024. Internet agrees

The Lok Sabha election 2024 in India is taking place in seven phases. The first phase took place on April 19, and the last phase will be on June 1. With just two phases left now, Anand Mahindra has shared a picture and referred to it as the “best” from this year’s elections. A member of the Shompen tribe in Great Nicobar showing his inked finger after casting his vote for the first time. (X/@anandmahindra)

“This, for me, is the best picture of the 2024 elections,” wrote Anand Mahindra while sharing a picture on X.

He added, “One of seven of the Shompen tribe in Great Nicobar who voted for the first time.”

Towards the end, he wrote, “Democracy: It’s an irresistible, unstoppable force.”

The picture shows a member of the Shompen tribe, one of India’s Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), holding up his voter ID card and showing his inked finger after voting for the first time.

Take a look at the post shared by Anand Mahindra below:

The post, since being shared, has accumulated over 2.3 lakh views and the numbers are still increasing.

As Mumbai participated in the electoral process in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election on May 20, Anand Mahindra stepped out to vote. He shared a picture of himself showing the inked finger and wrote, “The privilege of deciding who will govern us… It’s a blessing. Never turn your back on a blessing….”