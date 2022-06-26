Anand Mahindra shares video of an astronaut experimenting with wet towel. Watch

Industrialist Anand Mahindra is an avid social media user, and he often tweets images or videos that create a buzz online. Just like this video that Anand Mahindra posted on Twitter that shows what happens when you squeeze a wet towel into space. The video was initially posted in 2013 by Canadian Space Agency (CSA), but it recently resurfaced on Twitter. And, like always, it left netizens stunned.

"Perfect analogy for Sundays. Wring out all the stress of the week, but the water doesn't spill or make a mess. The stress floats away magically," wrote Anand Mahindra while sharing a video. The video shows an astronaut named Chris Hadfield from the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) experimenting with a wet towel at the ISS. The video shows Chris squeezing the wet towel with both hands; surprisingly, water doesn't fall onto the ground. Instead, it forms a tube around the towel due to the lack of gravity.

Watch the amazing video below:

Perfect analogy for Sundays. Wring out all the stress of the week… but the water doesn’t spill or make a mess…the stress floats away magically.. https://t.co/yBxclMiG8y — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 26, 2022

Anand Mahindra's post raked up over 1,100 likes and more than 105 retweets in a few hours since being shared. The post has also invited varied comments.

"Anti gravity," commented a Twitter user. "Gravity is magical," shared another. "What about the stress of why isn't water spilling?" joked a third.

The video titled 'Wringing out Water on the ISS - for Science!' was originally posted on April 17, 2013, by Canadian Space Agency (CSA).

"2013-04-16 - CSA Astronaut Chris Hadfield performed a simple science experiment designed by grade 10 Lockview High School students Kendra Lemke and Meredith Faulkner. The students from Fall River, Nova Scotia, won a national science contest held by the Canadian Space Agency with their experiment on surface tension in space using a wet washcloth," read the video's description posted on YouTube.

Watch the full video of the experiment below:

Since being uploaded nine years ago, the 3 minutes and 17 seconds video that shows Chris Hadfield performing the experiment at the International Space Station (ISS) has accumulated over 19 million views.