Anand Mahindra tweets about dosa maker whose skills can put robots to shame

If you follow business tycoon Anand Mahindra on Twitter, you may be aware of the various posts he often shares. From videos showcasing jugaads to clips capturing talents of people, his posts are of different kinds. Case in point, his latest video that shows a man making dosa. What has now intrigued people is Mahidnra’s tweet caption where he wrote that the man’s dosa making skills can put robots to shame.

“This gentleman makes robots look like unproductive slowpokes… I’m tired just watching him…and hungry, of course…,” Anand Mahindra tweeted while sharing the video. The video shows a street food vendor making dosa.

The video was originally posted back in February on an Instagram page called Street Food Recipes. The caption shared explains where the video was captured. “Famous Rajnikanth Style Dosa of Mumbai at Hindmata, Dadar,” it reads.

Take a look at the video:

This gentleman makes robots look like unproductive slowpokes… I’m tired just watching him…and hungry, of course.. pic.twitter.com/VmdzZDMiOk — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 17, 2021

Since being posted a day ago, the video has gathered more than 2.4 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. People had a lot to say about the video.

“Look at the man catching his throws with sheer perfection. He too deserves applause!” wrote a Twitter user. “I can go on watching this robotic act...till feel hungry and sleepy! Thankfully, the person at the receiving end doesn't get any variation in throw... like bouncers or swing!! I wonder when and how did they ‘net practice' this perfectly synchronised act!!” expressed another.

A few also said where the man is from. Just like this individual who tweeted, “Famous 'Muttu Dosa Corner' which serves delicious Masala/ Mysore Masala Dosa. The unique swag of the owner while serving the dosa is inspired from South Indian superstar Rajinikath. The owner of the stall can be seen preparing one dosa after another in a mind-blowing speed.”

What are your thoughts on the clip shared by Anand Mahindra?