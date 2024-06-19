Anant Ambani’s love letter to Radhika Merchant on her birthday: ‘You have beaten my dream’

On Radhika Merchant’s 22nd birthday, Anant Ambani wrote her a love letter that has now been preserved for posterity in the form of a gown. That’s right - for the first event of her pre-wedding Mediterranean cruise in May, Radhika Merchant wore a bespoke Robert Wun gown printed with the love letter in question. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant had a second pre-wedding gala in Europe recently. (Instagram/ambani_update)

New photos of Radhika Merchant, shared by stylist Rhea Kapoor, show her all smiles while wearing the black and white gown featuring lengths of French chiffon encrusted with crystals.

“I always dreamt of finding someone like you. You have beaten my dream totally,” reads the letter from Anant Ambani to Radhika Merchant.

Take a look at the post below:

In an interview with Vogue, Radhika had revealed that Anant Ambani had written the letter to her on her 22nd birthday. “He wrote me this long letter on my birthday about what I mean to him,” she said.

“I wanted it for posterity - I want to be able to show it to my kids and grandkids and say that ‘this is what our love was.’”

Anant Ambani is the younger son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani. He is set to marry Radhika Merchant, daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and wife Shaila Merchant. The wedding is expected to take place in Mumbai next month.

Ahead of the big day, the Ambanis hosted two pre-wedding galas for their friends, family and select employees. The first of this was a three-day bash in Jamnagar, attended by the likes of Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg.

After the three days of festivities in Jamnagar this March, during which guests were treated to performances by Diljit Dosanjh and Rihanna, the Ambani and Merchant families jetted off for a Mediterranean cruise with stops across Europe. Radhika’s love letter-printed gown was worn on the first night of this cruise, which ended with a surprise performance from Backstreet Boys.