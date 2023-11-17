close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Angry cobra invades golf course, terrifying moment captured on camera

Angry cobra invades golf course, terrifying moment captured on camera

ByTrisha Sengupta
Nov 17, 2023 01:42 PM IST

A group of women spotted a huge cobra while playing a game of golf. A video of the reptile has left netizens scared.

A video of a rare and scary sight of an angry snake was shared on social media. The clip shows a huge Cape cobra invading a golf course and angrily attacking a ladies’ tee box.

The image shows a huge cobra invading a golf course. (Instagram/@elithapeachey)
The image shows a huge cobra invading a golf course. (Instagram/@elithapeachey)

Instagram user Elitha Peachey shared the video. “Koperkapel (Cape Cobra), on our ladies' tee box! I'm definitely going to hit straight from now on!” she wrote as she shared the video.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Also Read: Man catches huge cobra with bare hands, watch heart-stopping video

The clip opens to show the snake slithering into the golf course and attacking the tee marker. A mongoose is also seen in the bushes behind the snake. The snake probably entered the field to escape from the mongoose.

Take a look at this video of the huge snake:

The post was shared a few days ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 3.3 lakh views. The share has further collected nearly 2,400 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video, with most saying how it left them scared.

Check out these reactions from the Instagram users:

“The cobra was running away from the mongoose,” suggested an Instagram user. “I mean scary, yeah but he is soooo cool!” shared another “Where is this? Just so I know NOT to play there! I’m not a fan of snakes,” added a third. “Not gonna be playing any golf on this course,” expressed a fourth. “What an incredibly beautiful creature. Not their fault habitat is being turned into developments,” wrote a fifth.

Also Read: Cobra 'trying’ footwear will send shivers down your spine. Watch

One individual, however, expressed scepticism and called the video fake. To which, Peachey replied, “Come play golf at our club and see if you still think it is fake.” She further added about who captured the video. “It was one of our groundsmen who took it and passed it on to the members to be careful on the course as the cobras are out. It is that time of the year when we find a lot of snakes on the course,” she added.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out