Angry cobra invades golf course, terrifying moment captured on camera

A video of a rare and scary sight of an angry snake was shared on social media. The clip shows a huge Cape cobra invading a golf course and angrily attacking a ladies’ tee box. The image shows a huge cobra invading a golf course. (Instagram/@elithapeachey)

Instagram user Elitha Peachey shared the video. “Koperkapel (Cape Cobra), on our ladies' tee box! I'm definitely going to hit straight from now on!” she wrote as she shared the video.

The clip opens to show the snake slithering into the golf course and attacking the tee marker. A mongoose is also seen in the bushes behind the snake. The snake probably entered the field to escape from the mongoose.

The post was shared a few days ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 3.3 lakh views. The share has further collected nearly 2,400 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video, with most saying how it left them scared.

“The cobra was running away from the mongoose,” suggested an Instagram user. “I mean scary, yeah but he is soooo cool!” shared another “Where is this? Just so I know NOT to play there! I’m not a fan of snakes,” added a third. “Not gonna be playing any golf on this course,” expressed a fourth. “What an incredibly beautiful creature. Not their fault habitat is being turned into developments,” wrote a fifth.

One individual, however, expressed scepticism and called the video fake. To which, Peachey replied, “Come play golf at our club and see if you still think it is fake.” She further added about who captured the video. “It was one of our groundsmen who took it and passed it on to the members to be careful on the course as the cobras are out. It is that time of the year when we find a lot of snakes on the course,” she added.

