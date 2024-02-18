 Anupam Kher buys comb from street vendor, shares ‘funny encounter in Mumbai’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
News / Trending / Anupam Kher buys comb from street vendor, shares ‘funny encounter in Mumbai’

Anupam Kher buys comb from street vendor, shares ‘funny encounter in Mumbai’

ByArfa Javaid
Feb 18, 2024 02:41 PM IST

Anupam Kher bought a comb from a street vendor in Mumbai and shared the heartwarming reason behind it.

Actor Anupam Kher shared a heartwarming video on Instagram. The video shows Kher buying a comb from a street vendor. He also jokes about not needing a comb but decides to purchase one from the vendor as it is his birthday.

Mumbai: Street vendor Raju who sold comb to Anupam Kher. (Instagram/@anupampkher)
Mumbai: Street vendor Raju who sold comb to Anupam Kher. (Instagram/@anupampkher)

“Bald and beautiful!” wrote Anupam Kher while sharing a video on Instagram. He added, “Funny encounter in Mumbai: Raju sells combs on the streets of Mumbai! I will never have a reason to buy a comb. But it was his birthday. And he felt if I buy one it will be a good beginning for him. I was sure he had seen better days in life. His smile was infectious and inspirational! If you ever see him please buy his combs. Doesn’t matter if you have hair or not! He will brighten your day with his simple persona!”

The video opens to show Kher asking the name of the street vendor. As the video goes on, he engages in a funny conversation with the vendor, saying, “Mereko kanghi bechna thora sa galat ho jaega [It won’t be right to sell me a comb].” The vendor agrees with Kher’s joke. Kher then reveals that it is Raju’s birthday and asks him where he lives. Raju then gives the comb to Kher, saying, “Mera sara kanghi bik jaega apke ek kharidne se [All my combs will be sold if you buy a comb from me].” Towards the end of the clip, Kher wishes Raju once again on his birthday and wishes him the best for his life.

Watch the video here:

The video, since being shared three days ago on Instagram, has gone viral with over 33.1 million views. It has also received more than three million likes, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out a few comments here:

“Best reel I saw today,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Sir, this is so sweet.”

“You probably made his life. Small gestures, big impact,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “This side of you, Anupam sir, is very inspiring.”

“He is the best salesperson. He sold a comb to Anupam Kher,” shared a fifth.

What are your thoughts on this?

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

