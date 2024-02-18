Anupam Kher buys comb from street vendor, shares ‘funny encounter in Mumbai’

Actor Anupam Kher shared a heartwarming video on Instagram. The video shows Kher buying a comb from a street vendor. He also jokes about not needing a comb but decides to purchase one from the vendor as it is his birthday. Mumbai: Street vendor Raju who sold comb to Anupam Kher. (Instagram/@anupampkher)

“Bald and beautiful!” wrote Anupam Kher while sharing a video on Instagram. He added, “Funny encounter in Mumbai: Raju sells combs on the streets of Mumbai! I will never have a reason to buy a comb. But it was his birthday. And he felt if I buy one it will be a good beginning for him. I was sure he had seen better days in life. His smile was infectious and inspirational! If you ever see him please buy his combs. Doesn’t matter if you have hair or not! He will brighten your day with his simple persona!”

The video opens to show Kher asking the name of the street vendor. As the video goes on, he engages in a funny conversation with the vendor, saying, “Mereko kanghi bechna thora sa galat ho jaega [It won’t be right to sell me a comb].” The vendor agrees with Kher’s joke. Kher then reveals that it is Raju’s birthday and asks him where he lives. Raju then gives the comb to Kher, saying, “Mera sara kanghi bik jaega apke ek kharidne se [All my combs will be sold if you buy a comb from me].” Towards the end of the clip, Kher wishes Raju once again on his birthday and wishes him the best for his life.

