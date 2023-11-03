Are you smart enough to solve this cat-mouse brain teaser?

Feeling those mid-week blues? Let us brighten your day with a captivating brain teaser. Puzzles are a great way to stay engaged and distract your mind from the daily grind. If you're up for a challenge, give this brain teaser a shot! Try solving this brain teaser.

The brain teaser was shared by the Instagram handle @mathspuzzle. The question states, “If 5 cats catch 5 mice every 5 minutes, how many cats will be needed to catch 100 mice in 100 minutes?” Can you solve it?

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

This post was shared a while ago on social media. Since being posted, it has been liked numerous times and has received several comments. Many tried guessing the answers in the comments. A few said that the correct answer was “5,” others said “1” and also “100.”

Earlier, another such brain teaser had caught the attention of many on social media. The question reads, “A computer program prints out all the numbers from 3000 to 4000. How many times will the number 3 be printed?”

