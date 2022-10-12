Artist sings 90s English songs imitating famous Bollywood singers, video wows people

Videos of an artist imitating the singing styles of famous Bollywood singers while singing 90s English songs have wowed people and left them feeling nostalgic. The wonderful clips shared on Twitter show artist Sumedh Shinde imitating the styles of singers Sonu Nigam, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, SP Balasubrahmanyam, Udit Narayan, and Kumar Sanu. There is a possibility that the videos will leave you stunned too.

“I am from the generation of MTV and Channel V and was always very fascinated by these songs, hence I made this interesting concept 3 years ago , hope even you guys will like it. International pop songs by Bollywood singers. Sonu Nigam and Abhijeet Bhattacharya,” Shinde wrote while posting the first video. In his Twitter thread, he also posted two more clips.

I am from the generation of Mtv and Channel V and was always very fascinated by these songs , hence i made this interesting concept 3 years ago , hope even you guys will like it 😊



International pop songs by Bollywood singers 😉👇



The videos have prompted people to post various kinds of comments. People couldn’t stop appreciating the artist’s creativity.

“Bhai you're too good… first of all you took me to a flashback of my childhood 90s era hit Western chart buster, and Indians singers of 90s. You are a goldmine of talent. . Keep entertaining us,” posted a Twitter user. “What a unique and wonderful concept Sumedh... Thanks for rejuvenating those old memories in your special way of course. .. Let such more stuff keep coming,” commented another. “What a genius you are brooo,” shared a third. “Awesome Sumedh, It is always a delight to see and hear you,” wrote a fourth.