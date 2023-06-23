Artist uses pebbles to create incredible cat portrait. Watch

Instagram is filled with videos that show people using unusual elements to create incredible artworks. One such artist is Justin Bateman who creates stunning portraits using nothing but various types of pebbles. And a creation of his has left people stunned. A video shows how he makes a portrait of a cat using several small and smooth stones. The image shows an artist creating a portrait of a cat using pebbles. (Instagram/@pebblepicassos)

He shared the video along with a descriptive caption. “'Stray #2' 2023. Impermanent artwork using found stones. 'Time spent with cats is never wasted' Sigmund Freud,” he wrote.

“In Chiang Mai cats are adored in loving homes all over the city... People even walk their cats at the local lake where they enjoy social integration. There are also a large number of strays who's daily battle to survive can be daunting. I met this stray in a car park briefly, his scars told stories of heroic feats, furnishing his face with a rugged edge. However, once I gained his trust he became less taciturn and we formed a deep yet momentary companionship. I am forever in admiration of these extraordinary, independent and mystical animals... The Egyptians were right to deify them,” he added. He concluded his post by urging people to donate to various cat organisations.

Take a look at the mesmerising pebble portrait of the cat:

The video was posted some seven days ago. Since being shared, it has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated close to six million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has prompted people to post various comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the video of a cat portrait created using pebbles:

“My cat just died and she looked exactly like this, exactly. Thank you for this, it's comforting,” shared an Instagram user. “It’s unreasonable how incredible this is. This is so incredible my brain didn’t understand what was happening for a VERY long time,” posted another. “Watching that come together was so cool. I'm glad you recorded the process!!!” added a third. “This is so cool! Looks very much like my beautiful cat who sadly passed away last year,” wrote a fourth.