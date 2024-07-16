‘Ask Infosys team to work at least 1 hour’: Bengaluru CA’s jibe at Narayana Murthy over IT portal glitches

Technical glitches in the income tax portal developed by Infosys have led to frustration among chartered accountants. One such chartered accountant took to social media with a sarcastic plea to Infosys founder Narayana Murthy. IT industry veteran N R Narayana Murthy. (PTI)

Bengaluru-based CA Basu (@Basappamv) said that he and other tax professionals had started working 70 hours a week, just like Murthy had advised. He then wondered whether Murthy could ask his Infosys team to work at least one hour a day so the income tax portal could run smoothly.

"Narayana Murthy Saar," Basu wrote. "On your advice, we, tax professionals started to work more than 70 hours per week. Ask your Infosys team to work at least one hour per week to smoothly run the income tax portal. Thanks in advance."

In October last year, Narayana Murthy had said that youngsters should work 70 hours a week to grow the Indian economy. His remarks had caused widespread outrage online, with many social media users questioning why the burden of nation building had been placed on the shoulders of underpaid employees.

Basu’s post on X therefore appeared to be a dig at Murthy’s remarks.

“I had a lot of respect for Infosys but after seeing their income tax portal for the last 4 years, I lost all respect for this company. Even after 4 years can't they provide a smooth user experience? Something seriously wrong somewhere which none of us are aware,” wrote one person in the comments section of his post.

“It's 100% true. For filing income tax returns we have to struggle a lot and on weekends mostly the server is down. If we want to file ITR via any other portal like cleartax or any third party portal. All are running very smoothly. We are paying huge taxes and IT department paid crores to Infosys,” another said.

Many chartered accountants have complained about slowdown in downloading Annual Information Statement (AIS) and Tax Information Statement (TIS), which in turn has led to delays in filing income tax returns.