Assam police officer's pic with Rohit Sharma makes people think he is arrested

On October 2, Guwahati City hosted a T20 International Cricket match at the Barshapara Stadium. Many cricketers came to the city and many fans cheered on the Indian cricket team. However before the match could even start, Rohit Sharma became the center of attention after Deputy Commissioner of Assam Police Ponjit Dowarah posted a picture with him.

In the post's caption, the Deputy Commissioner of Assam Police wrote, "Best of luck. Ek century ban ta hein. (Best of luck. One century is a must.)" In the post, the police commissioner and the cricketer are standing side by side for the picture. Even though it was a sweet gesture by the commissioner to wish him luck, many people mistook this photo and thought that Rohit Sharma had been arrested.

Take a look at Rohit Sharma's photo with Deputy Commissioner of Assam Police Ponjit Dowarah here:

Best of luck. Ek century ban ta hein. @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/SDsZMF1fY0 — Ponjit Dowarah (@ponjitdowarah) October 1, 2022

Since being shared by Deputy commissioner Ponjit Dowarah, the picture has caught the attention of many internet users. The post has received more than 600 retweets and more than 11,000 likes. While some thought that Rohit Sharma was arrested, others wished him luck.

A user wrote, "At first, I thought you were arresting him. Why is no one smiling in this picture? Ek century toh banta hi hai." Another user said, "Sir, it looks like you have arrested a criminal. At least you could have posed while sitting." Someone even said, "It looks like you are arresting him." A fourth user said, "Thodi si smile kar dete to kuch hi nhi jata aisa lag raha hai ki arrest kar rahe ho (You should have smiled a little. It looks like you are arresting him).

A user said, "Sir, believe in Rohit Sharma; he can do it." Another user said, "Sahi baat, ek century toh banta hai." A third user added, "Wishing them all the best. " What do you think about this picture?