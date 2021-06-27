Astronaut gets photobombed while taking selfie during spacewalk, pic goes viral

France astronaut Thomas Pesquet, currently aboard the International Space Station, often takes to Twitter to treat his followers with different images taken from space. His latest share is no different and it has now gone viral. The image shows Pesquet’s fellow astronaut photobombing his spacewalk selfie.

“When your friend in a spacesuit photobombs your #selfie by hanging upside down in the background,” he wrote. He also shared a line in French which, when loosely translated, reads, “Photobomb level: Astronut on spacewalk”. His post is complete with the hashtags #MissionAlpha and #spacewalk.

Take a look at the post shared on Twitter:

When your friend in a spacesuit photobombs your #selfie by hanging upside down in the background.

🙃😎

Niveau de photobomb : astronaute en sortie dans l’espace.#MissionAlpha #spacewalk pic.twitter.com/kjyOvd7RZE — Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) June 26, 2021

Since being shared just a day ago, the post has gathered nearly 2,400 likes – and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

Many commented in French. Just like this individual, whose comment, when loosely translated, reads, “Congratulations on your spacewalk. Love the picture.”

“How nice it is of you to share what you’re doing. The picture is incredible,” shared another. “Great photo,” expressed a third.

A few days ago another picture shared by him left people in awe. Taking to Twitter, he shared a collage of Suez Canal that he created using one hundred pictures taken from space.

What are your thoughts on the funny photobomb picture?

