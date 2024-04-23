Atif Aslam's reaction to fan jumping on stage, hugging him wins hearts online. Watch viral video

During a recent concert in Dhaka, Bangladesh, the popular Pakistani singer Atif Aslam was approached by an emotional fan who suddenly jumped on the stage and hugged him. The fan's actions were viewed as outrageous by many, but Atif Aslam remained calm and handled the situation with grace. The singer's reaction towards the woman was praised by numerous individuals who were in attendance, impressed by his composed demeanour in the chaotic moment. Snapshot of the fan hugging Atif Aslam. (X/@na_nznn)

"A crazy Bangladeshi fan gets emotional at Atif Aslam's last night show in Dhaka," wrote X user Nznn Ahmed. In the video, a woman is seen embracing Atif with a tight hug, and despite his attempts to let go, she holds on. The clip also captures the woman speaking to Atif, who listens to her intently and responds with a calm smile on his face. The security personnel present on the stage attempt to remove her but are unable to do so. The footage portrays the woman's persistence and desire to speak to the singer despite the efforts of security guards. (Also Read: Director Amit Kasaria on Atif Aslam’s Bollywood comeback: Someone had to take the initiative)

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on April 20. Since being posted, it has gained more than one lakh views. The video also has over 2,400 likes and numerous comments. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post and expressed their reactions. (Also Read: Atif Aslam pauses US concert after fan throws money at him, singer asks him to do this instead)

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "He acted with grace and sensitivity."

A second shared, "He is so respectful."

"Such a humble man," posted a third.

A fourth commented, "Everyone who attended his show saying one thing about him, 'Atif is so humble'".

