Director Amit Kasaria on Atif Aslam’s Bollywood comeback: Someone had to take the initiative

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam is returning to Bollywood after 7 years with a song in the upcoming movie Lovestoryof 90’S (LSO’90). Director Amit Kasaria spoke to us in detail about getting the musician onboard after the ban on Pakistani artistes in India was lifted in October 2023. Atif Aslam is returning to Bollywood with a song in director Amit Kasaria's upcoming film Lovestoryof 90’S (LSO’90).

Kasaria calls LSO90’s, “simple family drama that’ll remind you of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge”. He said, “Someone had to take the initiative and bring love to the table. I knew many people might troll me, but I had to do it.”

The director revealed that his team wanted a “flagship” song, and Atif seemed a good fit for the romantic duet. “It’s about this man who wants to live an innocent life and wants to fall in love.”

According to him, if Aslam hadn’t liked the idea, he would’ve never engaged with his. “I mailed him that it is a matter of friendship between the countries. Atif did his research. Considering he spoke to me, meant he liked the song. I told him I had very limited time to shoot,” Kasaria said.

He further added, “Atif flew all the way to another city to record the song despite being unwell. It was a beautiful gesture.”

Composed by music director Rahul Nair, the particular song, featuring lead actors Adhyayan Suman and Miss Universe Diva, Divita Rai has been shot in Shimla.

Aslam’s last crooned songs appeared in Bollywood films like Hum Chaar and Namaste England, before India issued a ban on Pakistani artistes, including actors, singers, musicians, lyricists, and technicians, from working and performing in India following the Uri attack in 2016.