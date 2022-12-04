ATM displays bank balance of people publically, netizens are worried

At Art Basel Miami Beach, an ATM is ranking all of its users by showing their money balance and picture on a leaderboard. A video of the art piece, which the Brooklyn-based collective MSCHF produced, was shared on social media sites and has caught the attention of many people.

In a video that was shared on Instagram, you can see the people gathering around the ATM and seeing the faces and the bank balances of unknown people. The ATM's most wealthy user is an unnamed man wearing a pink t-shirt with $2.9 million. His name and face appear at the top of the leaderboard. The ATM displays "HIGH SCORE #2" in the style of an arcade game when a man with a backward cap and colourful hair finishes in second place with about $500,000.

One person took to the video’s comments section wrote, "I just can't get my head around keeping $2.9mil in one bank account. " A second person added, "That's kinda dangerous… what if a creep decides to follow ppl based on their bank balance to hijack them… I'll pass." "Why would anyone want to so this..bad if your broke....bad if your rich...now people will know who to rob," added a third