Aurangabad artist whistles tune of Aye Meri Zohra Jabeen. Watch incredible clip

A video of a man whistling the tune of famous track Aye Meri Zohra Jabeen from the film Waqt, sung by Manna Dey, has now won people over. Shared on Twitter by Dayanand Kamble, Deputy Director of Maharashtra Information Centre, the video is a delight to watch.

The caption shared alongside the video explains that the artist, Yuvraj Patel, hails from Aurangabad in Maharashtra. The video starts with Patel introducing himself and then showcasing his amazing talent.

It is unknown who captured the video or when. However, the clip is so incredible that there is a possibility you won’t be able to listen to it just once:

The video prompted people to share all sorts of appreciative comments. They couldn’t stop talking about the artist’s talent.

“This is so commendable, sir. Standing ovation. Please convey my best wishes to the artist,” wrote a Twitter user. “First time seen that someone is so confident whistling on a great tune,” shared another. “Mesmerising,” said a third. And, it indeed is.

"So lovely," expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON