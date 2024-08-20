Australian company sells Himalayan shilajit for 3,700: ‘Indians have known it for centuries’

A desi product in videshi packaging has once again taken the internet by storm. Indian Instagram users were much tickled by an Australian company selling Himalayan shilajit for the low, low price of ₹3,700 per 15 grams. Himalayan Power Shilajit is a company selling the mineral-rich resin in Australia.(Instagram/@himalayanpowershilajit_)

Shilajit is a natural substance found in the mountainous regions of the Himalayas. It is a type of mineral pitch or resin that oozes from the rocks in these areas, particularly in high-altitude regions of India, Nepal, Bhutan, and Tibet.

In these regions, shilajit has been used in traditional medicines for centuries. It is considered a rejuvenator and is used to improve strength, stamina, and longevity. However, it seems like the west has recently discovered shilajit.

An Australian company named Himalayan Power Shilajit has gone viral for bottling up the resin and selling it in the Land Down Under. According to its website, the company works with partners in Gilgit Baltistan (Pakistan) to source high-quality resin that is subsequently filtered and purified to remove dust and heavy metals.

An Instagram Reel by Himalayan Power Shilajit claims that it contains 87 of the 102 nutrients essential for the human body. Consuming it for a week can provide a massive boost in metabolism, reduce stress and anxiety and lower cortisol levels, the company claims.

Watch the video below:

The video promoting Himalayan shilajit has gone viral online. In the comments section, many Indians were amused to see an Australian company selling shilajit.

“Western people act like they discovered something new which Indians have known from so long,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Omg the west found shilajit,” said another. “Indians have been having this since centuries,” a third person noted.

A bottle of Himalayan Natural Shilajit Resin costs ₹3,700 for 15 grams on the brand’s website. For comparison, the same quantity of shilajit can cost anywhere between ₹700 to ₹1400 in India. Although it is touted as a miracle cure for a range of health issues, there is little scientific evidence to support these claims.