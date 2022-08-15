Baby girl and cute puppy play together on lawn, watch what she addresses it as

Bonds between cute little kids or babies and their furry friends are always a delight to behold. And that is precisely what can be seen in this one video that has been shared on Instagram and has been winning hearts on the social media platform ever since. The video opens to show how a cute little girl is playing on the lawn. With her, one observes, is a puppy who is just as precious as the little one. The duo can be seen having a lot of fun in each other's company and they will likely make you wish to get up and start playing with them too.

But this is not all, the most adorable part of this video is when the little girl can be seen talking to the puppy and addressing it in the cutest way ever. She says, "Hi puppy!" throughout the video and it might just be too cute for many to handle. It was shared on a page named @logan.and.beef that has over 5,000 followers.

Watch the video right here:

Since being uploaded on Instagram on May 12, the video has gotten more than 850 likes.

On Instagram, one person notes, "She’s the sweetest girl! Thank you (...) for making our days happier!" "It's the turning away from the pup and still saying 'hi' for me," another user adds. A third response shares, "My brain no longer functions. Cuteness overload."