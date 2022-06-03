Baby meets dog, their sweet interaction is melting hearts. Watch

There are videos on the Internet that show sweet interactions between babies and dogs. Just like this video that was recently posted online. It is a clip that shows a toddler petting a very cute doggo. There is a chance that the video will not only melt your heart but leave you grinning from ear to ear.

The video was shared on the Instagram page thegoodboyduo. “One of my favourite videos from last summer. Look at that sweet smile,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The video opens to show the kid sitting in a woman’s lap with the dog lying beside them. The video then shows the woman petting the dog. The baby then imitates the woman and also reaches out to pet the doggo. The rest of the video then shows a very sweet interaction between the toddler and the pooch.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted three days ago. Since being shared, the video has accumulated nearly 2.8 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also gathered about 22,000 likes. The post has prompted people to share various comments. Some also shared how much they love the video.

“I thought I was waiting for dogs smile… but the kid’s simile is more contagious,” posted an Instagram user. “Awe this is so adorable,” shared another. “Both baby and goldie needs to be loved, kissed, and pampered as much as possible. Cuteness overloaded,” expressed a third. “So cute,” commented a fourth. “Very cute both,” wrote a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the video?