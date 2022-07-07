Baffled human sets up camera to record how cat keeps on opening a locked door. Watch

There is no denying the fact that cats are cute. The Internet is filled with such videos that perfectly highlight this side of the kitties. However, people often forget that cats are intelligent too. And, this video posted on Reddit showcases that perfectly. It captures how a cat manages to open the door to get outside.

The video is posted on Reddit that explains that the human couldn’t figure out how their cat kept on running outside with the door always being closed. So, they set up their phone to record the activities of the kitty. What they recorded has now left many surprised and may have the same effect on you too.

“I couldn’t comprehend that this was how he was getting out, so I setup my phone and he did this right away,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The video opens to show a cat standing in front of a closed door. Within moments, the kitty hops onto a table kept next to the door. We won’t spoil the fun by giving away , so take a look at the video:

The video has been posted five days ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated more than 57,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various interesting comments.

“I love it. My Maine Coon does this. I have yet to find a door she cannot open or shut on purpose. My other cat just cries until the trouble maker opens whatever she wants her to,” shared a Reddit user. “Amazing how well he did that, true mental analysis = clever boy,” posted another. “Very intelligent. This cat needs a reward,” expressed a third. “This is like the Velociraptor in Jurassic Park. But more impressive,” wrote a fourth.