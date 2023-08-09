Bear sits in human-like posture inside pool, video goes viral

A video of a bear sitting like a person and chilling inside a pool has grabbed the attention of netizens. Fort Worth Zoo posted the video on their official Instagram page alone with a hilarious caption. The image shows a bear chilling in a pool. (Instagram/@fortworthzoo)

“If you need us, we’ll be here. (Can officially confirm this is a real bear,” the zoo wrote alongside the video. For the unversed, the zoo took a dig at the recent controversy about a ‘human-like bear’ in China’s Hangzhou Zoo.

What is the bear controversy?

A video of a bear standing upright created a chatter online when some netizens claimed that it is not an animal but a human in costume. Moreover, people turned into online sleuths to determine if the video showed a bear or a human? However, there were also many who came in support of the zoo. Just like Paradise Wildlife Park in the UK that shared a video of a bear of the same species. The video recorded the animal walking on its hind legs just like humans.

What does the shared by Fort Worth Zoo show?

The video shared by zoo shows a bear sitting inside a pool with water reaching up to its chest. The animal is seen sitting in an upright position with its eyes closed as if enjoying some quiet time.

Take a look at this video of a bear sitting like a human:

The video was shared six days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated close to 29,000 views. Additionally, the video has gathered nearly 4,400 likes. Many are also resharing the video across various social media platforms.

How did Instagram users react to this video?

“A real bear? We need proof!” posted an Instagram user along with laughing out loud emoticons. “Me too bear… meeee toooo,” shared another. “I need to be like him and enjoy life!” added a third. “Cooling off,” joined a fourth. “Actual footage of me in the pool,” wrote a fifth.