Search
Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Bengaluru airport sees rare Qatar Airways line-up amid Gulf unrest: 'What a sight'

ByAnagha Deshpande
Jun 24, 2025 01:18 PM IST

This comes as several flights to and from the Middle East were cancelled due to temporary closure of airspace in parts of the Gulf region.

Bengaluru Airport COO Satyaki Raghunath took to X to share a video of five Qatar Airways aircraft on the tarmac at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), calling it a “silver lining” amid regional disruptions.

At least six international arrivals and 10 departures were cancelled from KIA as of July 23–24.(X/@SatyakiRaghuna1)
At least six international arrivals and 10 departures were cancelled from KIA as of July 23–24.(X/@SatyakiRaghuna1)

“Every cloud has a silver lining,” Raghunath wrote. “The temporary airspace closure around @HIAQatar last night/this morning meant that we had five @qatarairways heavies on the ground at Bengaluru airport. What a sight on the ramp!!!”

(Also Read: Which countries have closed their airspace amid Iran-US escalation? Full list)

His post came as several flights to and from the Middle East were cancelled due to temporary closure of airspace in parts of the Gulf region.

(Also Read: Air India to cut narrowbody flights on 19 routes temporarily_

16 flights cancelled to and from Bengaluru

According to a report by The Hindu, at least six international arrivals and 10 departures were cancelled from KIA as of July 23–24. The disruption was attributed to ongoing unrest in the Guregion, affecting flight routes and operations.

Among the cancelled arrivals were three IndiGo flights from Doha, Abu Dhabi, and Jeddah; one Kuwait Airways flight from Kuwait; one Akasa Air flight from Abu Dhabi; and one Air India flight from London, the report futher added.

Departures that were called off included four IndiGo flights bound for Jeddah, Abu Dhabi, Doha, and Dubai; one Kuwait Airways flight to Kuwait; one Akasa Air flight to Abu Dhabi; two Air India Express flights to Dammam and Abu Dhabi; one Gulf Air flight to Bahrain; and one Air India flight to London.

According to the publication, Bengaluru airport officials said they are closely monitoring the situation and advised passengers to check with their respective airlines for the latest updates.

(Also Read: 'I’m not for it, people are already...': Karnataka labour minister opposes controversial 12-hour workday proposal)

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Bengaluru airport sees rare Qatar Airways line-up amid Gulf unrest: 'What a sight'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On