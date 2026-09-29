Bengaluru founder avoids ₹4 LPA CA fee, discovers unexpected hidden cost of cheap services

An entrepreneur who hired a Varanasi-based accounting firm to save money over expensive Bengaluru rates revealed why cheap services can backfire. While trying to cut costs while bootstrapping a business, the IIM-educated founder discovered that the distant firm lacked e-commerce tax expertise. She ended up personally teaching the accountants how to handle marketplace filings. A Bengaluru-based founder whose post on LinkedIn is viral. (LinkedIn/Dania Faruqui)

“I hired a CA company based out of Varanasi to file taxes because every CA firm in Bangalore was quoting at least 4 Lakhs annually for the same. Even if the sales were next to zero,” IIM alum Dania Faruqui wrote on LinkedIn.

She continued that ₹4 LPA matters a lot when a founder is bootstrapping. Hence, she decided to go with the Varanasi company, but within ten months, the founder understood why the Bengaluru firm charged more.

“It’s because I’m the one teaching them everything about filing taxes on sales from marketplaces like Amazon. They have no clue about getting different reports.”

The founder claimed, “Over the last 1 year - I have memorised the pathway to getting all tax-related documents from Amazon Seller Central. Not just this, every now and then, I get the queries solved from Claude and maybe some other founders in the D2C space and educate my Varanasi CA firm.”

That’s not all, the founder shared how the firm was left shocked when she “dropped another bomb on their head”, asking the team to file tax returns for 5 different GSTs.

“My CA went into shock. His only comeback was - we will need to increase the fees of our services. I said, yes definitely, you can increase it. Whatever fees you increase - I would like to charge the same as my fee of educating your team. We had a good laugh about it.”

Faruqui wrote, “Boot-strapping a venture ain't for the weak-hearted” and concluded her LinkedIn post.