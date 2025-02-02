Bengaluru IITian creates AI checker that scores your rotis: 'Great gol roti challenge'

Artificial intelligence is increasingly becoming the solution for everyone's problems and one IITian has even found a way to use it to make sure that your rotis are perfectly round. Replying to a post by an X user who shared a picture of her nearly-perfect roti, the techie shared his AI Roti Checker. The graduate from IIT Kharagpur used rotichecker.ai to determine the roundness of a roti shared by an X user.(X/animeshsingh38)

"Gol roti banana bhi ek art hai," the woman wrote while sharing the picture of her flatbread. The graduate from IIT Kharagpur responded by using rotichecker.ai to determine the roundness of the roti scoring it 91 out of 100. "420 likes and rotichecker.ai goes public!" he said, sharing a screenshot of the AI analysing the flatbread.

Later, the techie shared a screenshot of Google Trends where the Roti Maker keyword had hundreds of searches. Many users even spoke of creating their own AI ranging from Dosa Checker to Chai Colour Checker.

Take a look at the post here:

The techie said that he created the AI model in free time as a joke. "Seeking an investor to procure the domain name, offering 10% equity in return. Let’s make it happen!" he shared, adding a link to the AI checker.

"RotiChecker.ai. Dough or Die: The Great Gol Roti Challenge. Coming soon," the website read.

The IITian even joked about applying to Y Combinator. "Thanks to multiple investors who reached out. Quickest money ever made," he wrote.

After being accused of creating a "misogynistic" programme, the creator shared posts from men who also shared photos of their rotis to be analysed by the AI. "Who said this platform is only for women? If you assumed that, then that’s your own misogyny showing, not mine. We have men posting here too. Cheers!" he wrote.

The post which garnered over 450,000 views on X sparked a debate, with many fascinated by the unique AI programme and others slamming the techie for creating a "useless" AI checker.

"US has ChatGPT, China has DeepSeek. We have rotichecker.ai," said one user, while another wrote "Who's gonna check the thickness? which is a bigger determinant of taste compared to shape."