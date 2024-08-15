Bengaluru investor says education is no longer affordable as LKG fee rises to 3.7 lakh

A Bengaluru-based investor has flagged the alarming rise in lower kindergarten school fees in Hyderabad, saying that real inflation has happened in education, not real estate. Kindergarten fees have touched ₹ 3.7 lakh per annum, an investor claims.

Aviral Bhatnagar shared a post on the social media platform X claiming that LKG fees in Hyderabad have gone up to ₹3.7 lakh per year from the earlier ₹2.3 lakh. He did not specify the school in question, but said that increase reflects a larger trend nation-wide.

Bhatnagar, who is based in Bengaluru as the founder of A Junior VC, added that adjusted for inflation, school fees have gone up 9 times in the last 30 years. The numbers are even more alarming for higher education, with Bhatnagar claiming 20x increase in the last three decades.

“LKG fees have gone up from 2.3L to 3.7L in Hyderabad, mirroring nationally,” he wrote on X. “While we focus on house prices, the real inflation has happened in education. Inflation adjusted, school fees are up 9x and college fees are up 20x in the last 30 years

“Education is no more affordable,” the investor concluded.

His post has sparked an animated discussion on fee structures, inflation and the cost of living.

Author Manoj Arora said food, health and education comprise 70% of the expenses of an average middle class family. “The inflation for all these three inflations are easily from 10-20% annually. But the government inflation will still tell you that CPI inflation is 3-4%,” he claimed.

Some X users said the annual fee of lower kindergarten is less than the CTC of a Cognizant employee. The IT giant has recently come under fire for paying freshers a salary of ₹2.5 lakh, which many claim is ‘unlivable’ wage in this day and age.

X user Gaurav agreed with Bhatnagar, saying education and healthcare have seen “massive and mindless inflation.”

“Education is business here. It's not about evolving or critical thinking anymore,” another user opined.