Bengaluru man says 6.5 km commute took over an hour, calls it ‘the reality of city traffic’

A Bengaluru man has sparked a conversation online after sharing his frustrating commute through the city’s notorious traffic. Taking to Instagram, Pankaj Huria posted a video while stuck on the road, documenting his slow journey to work. A Bengaluru man shared a video showing he took over an hour to cover 6.5 km in traffic. (Instagram/pankaj.huria.1209)

(Also read: Bengaluru woman takes 47 km route instead of 23 km to avoid traffic, calls it ‘regular day’)

In the clip, Huria explains that he left his home at 9.15 am for his office, which is just 6.5 kilometres away. However, even after spending over half an hour on the road, he found himself barely making progress due to heavy congestion.

He then shows his car’s infotainment display running Google Maps. The navigation screen indicates that he still has around 4.4 kilometres left to travel, with an estimated arrival time of 10.16 am. This suggests that the short commute would end up taking more than an hour.

Expressing his frustration, Huria says, "More than 1 hour for 6.5 kms in Bengaluru. This is the reality of Bengaluru".

Watch the clip here: