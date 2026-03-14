Bengaluru man says 6.5 km commute took over an hour, calls it ‘the reality of city traffic’
A Bengaluru man shared a video of being stuck in traffic for over an hour for a short office commute.
A Bengaluru man has sparked a conversation online after sharing his frustrating commute through the city’s notorious traffic. Taking to Instagram, Pankaj Huria posted a video while stuck on the road, documenting his slow journey to work.
(Also read: Bengaluru woman takes 47 km route instead of 23 km to avoid traffic, calls it ‘regular day’)
In the clip, Huria explains that he left his home at 9.15 am for his office, which is just 6.5 kilometres away. However, even after spending over half an hour on the road, he found himself barely making progress due to heavy congestion.
He then shows his car’s infotainment display running Google Maps. The navigation screen indicates that he still has around 4.4 kilometres left to travel, with an estimated arrival time of 10.16 am. This suggests that the short commute would end up taking more than an hour.
Expressing his frustration, Huria says, "More than 1 hour for 6.5 kms in Bengaluru. This is the reality of Bengaluru".
Watch the clip here:
Video triggers debate on urban commuting
The video quickly gained traction on social media, with several users relating to his experience while others offered advice or counterpoints.
One user wrote, "Even in Delhi, it takes more than 45 minutes to cover the same distance", highlighting that traffic congestion is not unique to Bengaluru. Another suggested a practical workaround, commenting, "Use two wheeler".
Some users echoed similar advice, with one remarking, "Go by bike, bro, you’ll reach faster", while another empathised with Huria’s situation, saying, "I can feel this pain bro".
(Also read: Man says Bengaluru traffic made him healthier: 'I've lost 8 kg without trying')
However, not everyone agreed with his opinion. One user offered a different perspective, writing, "Wake up early and leave home early. You can reach in 15 to 20 minutes. Please don’t spread a negative image of the city."
HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More