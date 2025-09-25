Bengaluru techie explains why he quit 14 LPA remote job in 9 days: 'I needed peace'

A Reddit post is going viral after a young professional shared that he quit his remote job just nine days after joining due to a lack of stability. Posting on the subreddit r/developersIndia, the anonymous user explained that after four months of unemployment, he finally secured a DevOps role at a startup company. The post has sparked a conversation online about workplace culture and work-life balance. (Pexels/Representational Image)

The user admitted that initially he was relieved, believing he had secured some much-needed stability. However, an offer from a UK-based multinational bank soon landed on his desk, presenting a compelling opportunity. The MNC job offered a slightly higher salary, a hybrid work model in Bengaluru, and a better work-life balance.

“I didn’t want to rush, so I spoke with multiple people — friends and senior managers from Nvidia, Amazon, Zeta, Nutanix — and literally every single one of them told me “bhai, take this.” Money difference might not be huge, but career trajectory and quality of life will be. Also since 2023 i was working remotely, so i never had office interaction,” the Redditor wrote.

“Honestly, I’m kinda overwhelmed. It feels weird to put down papers after just 9 days of joining, but I know how much I struggled when I was jobless, and I don’t want to miss this shot. Also my HR here had lowballed me below my last CTC (took me to 8 LPA which i negotiated to 14 lpa), so that always stayed in my head,” he shared.

Hoping for stability this time, the man concluded his post by offering some encouragement to others facing rejection. “If anyone else is struggling, just hang in there. Sometimes things click in the weirdest ways,” he wrote.

How did social media react?

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “Don't think much. Just make the switch. My past 3 companies were mid to small startups, and all of them had terrible culture, weekend work,g and then finally I left one, and the next 2 closed down without even paying salaries. The thing is, MNCs bring stability, long-term career plan,and better opportunities in the next switch.”

“Companies will throw you out after 1 day of hiring if all of a sudden you are not an asset to him. Don't think twice, just put down your paper again,” commented another.

“Congrats on the MNC offer. Leaving a role after 9 days feels awkward, but stability, better work-life balance, and a stronger career path matter more than sticking it out just to “not switch.” With your journey so far, this move makes sense. Glad you shared. it’s a solid reminder that persistence pays off and the right opportunity eventually comes,” wrote a third user.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)