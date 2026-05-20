Bengaluru vegetable vendor wearing AI data-collection headgear earns ₹1 lakh a month, viral video claims

A video of a vegetable seller in Bengaluru wearing a head-mounted device with an iPhone strapped to his forehead has gone viral on social media. The clip was shared on Instagram by a user named Vaibhav, who claimed that the vendor was collecting “real-world data” for AI training while working. Vaibhav said that the worker was allegedly being paid ₹350 per hour for the task. (Instagram/@vai.bhaaavvv)

“I was just cruising on my scooty when I had to literally slam on the brakes for this,” Vaibhav wrote in the caption.

“I saw a local vegetable vendor wearing a headband rigged with an iPhone and a memory card. Naturally, I had to stop and ask. The answer? He’s collecting real-world data for AI training,” he added.

Vaibhav said that the worker was allegedly being paid ₹350 per hour for the task. “The kicker? They get paid ₹350/hour. Do the math: 10 hours a day = ₹3,500/day. That’s over ₹1,05,000 a month,” he wrote.

“I’m still sitting here processing the fact that a street vendor might be out-earning half of corporate India by walking around with a smartphone on his head. The future is wild,” the caption added.

The video also featured an overlay text in Hindi that read, “Bangalore aakar thela lagane ka socha tha, ab inki job bhi safe nahi.”