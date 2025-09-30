Bengaluru woman shares ordeal after Bumble match vanishes mid-date, leaving her to pay bill

A Bengaluru woman has taken to Reddit to share her unsettling dating experience after being left to foot the bill when her Bumble match abandoned her midway through their outing. Posting on the r/Bengaluru forum, she revealed how the man, who introduced himself as Shaamal S. S., disappeared at the crucial moment of payment. A Bengaluru woman posted online that her Bumble date disappeared midway.(Representational image/Unsplash)

She wrote, “I matched with a guy called Shaamal S. S. on Bumble. He claimed to be from Fiji and in India to do a Management course and the guy seemed genuine. The chat was nice and we decided to meet at ‘SkyDeck by Sherlock’s’ at MG Road. The date went nice but when it came to paying, he disappeared in the name of going down to buy cigarettes. Eventually, I had to pay for everything we had ordered. What is fishy is that all the waiters of this restaurant knew him whenever he called anyone. The restaurant staff also stared at me quite a few times.”

(Also read: Man claims to get 111 Bumble matches at Bengaluru airport in 10 mins, internet in disbelief)

The woman also attached a screenshot of her WhatsApp exchange with him. She captioned the post “Brewery fake dating profile scam,” hinting that she believed it was part of a larger pattern.

Check out the post here:

Online reactions

The story quickly drew responses from fellow Reddit users, many of whom expressed sympathy and concern. One user commented, “Sorry to hear about it, also do not quickly jump into meeting without properly knowing someone online.” Another added, “So sorry for what you had to go through. Please be careful.”

Some attempted to offer practical advice. A reader wrote, “Could happen to anyone. Just consult a lawyer on this, if there is something legally you can do. Otherwise, just move on.” Another said, “I can understand why it is bothering you, because someone scammed you and now you feel like a fool. But the more you will think about it, the more stress you will cause to yourself. Instead laugh it off and think that now you have a good story to tell.”

Others reacted with frustration. One user remarked, “More reasons to not get any dates in Bengaluru,” while another dismissed it as “Oh well another scam, another normal day in Bengaluru.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)