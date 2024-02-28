Bengaluru woman's special ad for flatmate is going viral. Here's what she shared

Finding the perfect flatmate isn't easy. It can take multiple posts on different social media accounts, weeks of endless calls and long discussions to find the right person. To ease her journey of finding a flatmate, a woman in Bengaluru shared a post on her X account that has since gone viral. Netizens have appreciated her effort to design the post in a special way in the hopes of finding a flatmate. The Bengaluru woman shared various pictures to show the different areas of the house with special notes on them. (X/@puffyter)

In her post, X user Udisha shared multiple pictures of her home and likely used a design app to add details to the pictures. "Flatmate Alert! Hey folks! I'm looking for a female flatmate for my 2BHK...," she mentioned in her post, adding details about her address. She further mentioned the rent, deposit and move-in date.

Her pictures show the different areas of the house with special notes on them. "PS. Furniture not included with house. For staging purposes only," reads a note on multiple pictures. "This is our cook, holder of the prestigious 'Best Didi Award', Nirmala Didi. PS. Her biryani and beetroot tikkis are to die for," she added next to a picture of the cook.

Take a look at her entire post below:

The post was shared on February 26 and since then, it has collected over 1,000 likes and several appreciative comments. While many replied to post showing their interest in the house, others praised her ad.

Here's how X users reacted to her ad:

"Can you make me a matrimonial ad with design touches like this, wow," shared an X user.

"OK, the amount of effort to find a roomie set a new bar," added another.

"Such cute posts. Love the design touches," posted a third.

"Got to bookmark this to take some lessons from you on how to present," replied a fourth.

An X user also commented on the note about the furniture.

"P.S. you bought furniture only for staging purposes to post on Twitter?" the individual asked. To this, Udisha replied, "Hello person on the Internet I don’t know - people set up homes to live in them and then take the furniture with them when they move out. Thanks for flagging that though! I’m sure it’ll help a lot of people," she replied.

