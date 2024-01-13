close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Man on house-hunt in Delhi asked to apply for ‘society visiting card’ for 2500, asks if it's a scam

Man on house-hunt in Delhi asked to apply for ‘society visiting card’ for 2500, asks if it's a scam

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jan 13, 2024 02:08 PM IST

A man took to Reddit to share how he was asked to apply for a ‘society visiting card’ while searching for a house to rent in Delhi.

A text conversation between a man looking to rent a house in Delhi and a broker was shared on social media. During the interaction, the broker asked the man to pay 2,500 to get a ‘society visiting card’. And what is the purpose of this card? According to the broker, it is a refundable fee that the man will have to pay while going to see a potential house in a residential complex.

Redditors took to the comments section to express that they think it is a scam (Representational image). (Reddit/@hakannural)
Redditors took to the comments section to express that they think it is a scam (Representational image). (Reddit/@hakannural)

Reddit user @zenpraxis shared about this conversation and asked, “Is this a scam? House Hunting in Delhi.” He also posted a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation where he asked the broker if he could go and see the house. The broker gave him the details of the house and added, “Society visit karne ke liye society visiting card apply karana hoga [You will have to apply for society visiting card to visit the society].”

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Also Read: How much rent is reasonable for this ‘toilet with a bed’?

The broker explained that the man would have to give his WhatsApp number, Aadhar card number, and mobile number for the card, along with a visiting fee of 2500.

“The visiting fee is 2500. If you like the flat, then your 2500 will be deducted from your rent amount. If you do not like the flat, your 2500 will be returned to you,” the broker added. The man wrapped up his post by asking Redditors to give him house-hunting tips.

Take a look at this entire conversation below:

Is this a scam? Househunting in Delhi
byu/zenpraxis indelhi

The post was shared a few days ago. Since then it has accumulated over 1,000 upvotes. The post has further prompted people to share varied comments.

What did Reddit users say about this post?

“Yes, scam big time. Society visit ke liye card kyu chahiye? Mannat thodi hai [Why does someone need a society visiting card? Is it Mannat],” posted a Reddit user. “Thumb rule, anyone asking for money is a scam,” added another. “Common scam in Bangalore, now in Delhi!,” joined a third.

Also Read: House-hunter tweets how landlord in Bengaluru asked for his LinkedIn profile

“Anybody who says you pay X amount, it'll be returned to you, is scamming you,” shared a fourth. “Lol, obviously a scam. What's the point of collecting the visiting charge if they are just going to give it back? 99 Acres always keeps telling people to NOT pay any visit charge. It is a big-time scam. Do not pay,” wrote a fifth.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On