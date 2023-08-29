News / Trending / 'Better than corporate': Singapore restaurant's job posting is viral

ByVrinda Jain
Aug 29, 2023 03:26 PM IST

Many people have expressed that they would like to join this company in Singapore.

A job recruitment poster from Singapore for a service and kitchen crew has intrigued netizens. The reason? Well, the job not only offers a good salary but also has some amazing employee benefits. After looking at the poster, several people have expressed that they want to join this company.

Snapshot of the job posting shared by a company in Singapore.(Twitter/@GabbarSingh)
The job poster was shared on Twitter by user @GabbarSingh. In the caption of the post, the user wrote, "A recruitment poster outside a restaurant here in Singapore. Look at the perks."

The image in the tweet shows all the perks the Singapore company offers. Some of the employee benefits include staff allowances, medical benefits, yearly sponsored dental benefits, meal provisions, annual increment leave, study leave, and much more. (Also Read: Restaurant's creative-looking pizza menu goes viral. Here's why)

Take a look at this job recruitment poster from Singapore here:

This post was shared on August 25. Since being posted, it has received more than 75,000 views. The share has also garnered over 300 likes and several comments.

Here's what people are saying about this post:

An individual wrote, "Better than corporate job lol." A second added, "This is what a good company is, actually caring about their employees." "We see them as perks because we don't find them being offered here. They see them as their minimum responsibility towards their employees," expressed a third.

A fourth commented, "Here in Singapore, almost every restaurant is always hiring and has similar perks and benefits." A fifth said, "Far better than many established businesses in any developing economy."

