‘Between meetings, I cooked for her’: Bengaluru man surprises wife with homemade Kadhai Paneer

A Bengaluru man has won hearts on social media after sharing a sweet surprise he planned for his wife. The man, identified as Shivam Jai Prakash, posted a video on Instagram showing how he cooked his wife’s favourite dish, Kadhai Paneer, while working from home, leaving her pleasantly surprised when she returned from the office. A man cooked his wife’s favourite dish during work hours, and her sweet reaction in the video won hearts online. (Instagram/lenslife0108 )

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In the video, Prakash explains that his wife usually goes to the office three times a week while he mostly works from home. On the day captured in the clip, their cook had arrived and asked what should be prepared for lunch. Unsure about the plan, he messaged his wife on WhatsApp to ask what she wanted to eat.

Sharing the moment in the video, he said, "So today is one of those days my wife goes to office. Usually, she goes three times a week and mine is mostly work from home. Our cook came and she asked 'kya khane mein kya banega?' To which I asked to my wife okay, in the WhatsApp 'kya banega khane mein aaj?' She told Kadhai Paneer. It’s her favorite! My wife would have thought, 'Okay, cook aayi hai toh Kadhai Paneer cook banayengi.' The plot twist is: I made Kadhai Paneer. I mean, my wife doesn't know about it. Now she is about to come, and I am suspecting very first bite she takes, she gets to know who has made it. Let’s see her reaction. So she is about to come..."

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Wife’s reaction steals the show The video then captures the moment when his wife arrives home and takes her first bite of the dish. When Prakash asks her how it tastes and who made it, she responds with a smile, "Pati."

Watch the clip here: