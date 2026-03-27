Big 4 employee rejects sabbatical, hike to quit without backup: ‘Had a huge meltdown due to…’

A woman working at a Big 4 firm recently shared on Reddit why she was moving forward with her resignation despite the organisation's aggressive attempts to retain her. After reaching a breaking point due to an overwhelming workload and a lack of career progression, she resigned without another job lined up. Although her managers suddenly labelled her an "exceptional resource" and offered sabbaticals, bonuses, and team changes, she recognised these as temporary fixes for a team in shambles. Choosing to prioritise her mental health, she officially rejected all offers to pursue a career break. The woman’s post has resonated with many. (Representative image created using AI). (Google Gemini)

“Hi, I am a 30yo woman working in a Big 4 company. I am currently on notice period which will be ending by the first week of April. I resigned without anything else lined up and I am currently not looking for any job either,” the woman wrote.

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She explained that she had a meltdown on the day she resigned, adding, “This came after months of frustration due to workload, lack of recognition and slow career progression.”

Following her resignation, however, the management pivoted, offering various benefits in a sudden attempt to retain her.

“After I resigned 2 managers from my team and one of the AVPs of our process had 1on1s with me convincing me to stay back. Alternatives offered by them - 2 months of sabbatical/1 month of work from home from anywhere I want/1month of leave(didn't specify whether it is paid or unpaid)/team change. A few of the other options they laid out were - 1. delaying my resignation so that I am eligible for my annual bonus and hike and then leave. 2. taking a month long leave, come back and if things are still not right, then again put down my papers immediately. 3. taking a month long leave and come back and join in a slightly different role where my work would be little less monotonous than earlier and it would be less stressful.”

She confessed that, initially, the offers seemed lucrative, and she considered withdrawing her resignation despite her “gut feeling” telling her otherwise. However, in the end, she stuck to her original decision and rejected the company’s offers.

“I rejected their offers and officially informed that I am moving forward with my resignation”. She mentioned that she would probably take a career break of 3-5 months before looking for a new role.

The woman mentioned that she currently works in a non-technical role, earning about ₹10 LPA.