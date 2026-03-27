Big 4 employee rejects sabbatical, hike to quit without backup: ‘Had a huge meltdown due to…’
An employee moved ahead with her resignation despite a "tempting" 5-month retention plan from her firm.
A woman working at a Big 4 firm recently shared on Reddit why she was moving forward with her resignation despite the organisation's aggressive attempts to retain her. After reaching a breaking point due to an overwhelming workload and a lack of career progression, she resigned without another job lined up. Although her managers suddenly labelled her an "exceptional resource" and offered sabbaticals, bonuses, and team changes, she recognised these as temporary fixes for a team in shambles. Choosing to prioritise her mental health, she officially rejected all offers to pursue a career break.
“Hi, I am a 30yo woman working in a Big 4 company. I am currently on notice period which will be ending by the first week of April. I resigned without anything else lined up and I am currently not looking for any job either,” the woman wrote.
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She explained that she had a meltdown on the day she resigned, adding, “This came after months of frustration due to workload, lack of recognition and slow career progression.”
Following her resignation, however, the management pivoted, offering various benefits in a sudden attempt to retain her.
“After I resigned 2 managers from my team and one of the AVPs of our process had 1on1s with me convincing me to stay back. Alternatives offered by them - 2 months of sabbatical/1 month of work from home from anywhere I want/1month of leave(didn't specify whether it is paid or unpaid)/team change. A few of the other options they laid out were - 1. delaying my resignation so that I am eligible for my annual bonus and hike and then leave. 2. taking a month long leave, come back and if things are still not right, then again put down my papers immediately. 3. taking a month long leave and come back and join in a slightly different role where my work would be little less monotonous than earlier and it would be less stressful.”
She confessed that, initially, the offers seemed lucrative, and she considered withdrawing her resignation despite her “gut feeling” telling her otherwise. However, in the end, she stuck to her original decision and rejected the company’s offers.
“I rejected their offers and officially informed that I am moving forward with my resignation”. She mentioned that she would probably take a career break of 3-5 months before looking for a new role.
The woman mentioned that she currently works in a non-technical role, earning about ₹10 LPA.
How did social media react?
An individual suggested, “Your post is very well articulated, which indicates you have clarity of thought. Whatever they say, always remember that once you rescind the resignation and return, they'll always know that you might leave later. Thus, my advice would be to take a break and use the latter half to apply for new opportunities and get started in a role whose compensation aligns with your YOE. All the best!” Another added, “Always go with your gut. That way you’ll be more confident about the consequences of your actions and won’t second-guess yourself, which is the best way to live life, in my opinion.”
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A third posted, “Go with your gut. Always trust that instinct. Considering that you had an episode, it’s your body and mind crying out for help. There will always be someone to take over from you at work. Use the break to figure out what you want to do. Don’t return to the place that caused you a breakdown.” A fourth wrote, “Stay strong... If you do not have any immediate financial obligations, don't even think about staying back.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More